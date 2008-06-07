Looking for the right click keyboard command? It’s not often you’re left without a mouse, a trackball, or a touch pad, but there are those rare occasions when nothing works! Oddly, my touchpad died the other day, I didn’t have a mouse, and my computer didn’t have a secondary mouse tracking option!

It was quite interesting to sit for hours trying to figure out what combo of keys does what! Anyway, I now have learned several useful keyboard shortcuts so that I can use my computer without the need for a mouse device!

So how can you control the computer without your mouse? Well firstly, the easiest thing to do is use the ALT key and the ATL + TAB key combo. ALT + TAB lets you switch between programs and just pressing the ALT key on your keyboard focuses on the menu options, such as File, Edit, etc.

You can then use the arrow keys to navigate the menus for a program and press Enter to “left click” on an item.

But what if you need to right-click in a Word document or right-click on a file to see it’s properties? The right-click keyboard shortcut is to hold down SHIFT and then press F10.

That’s one of my favorite keyboard shortcuts because it comes in VERY handy and sometimes it’s actually easier to use the keyboard than the mouse.

There are some other handy Windows keyboard shortcuts that you should know in case you are stuck in a bad situation:

CTRL+ESC: Opens the Start menu (then use ARROW keys to select an item)

ALT+DOWN ARROW: Opens a drop-down list box

ALT+F4: Closes the current program window

ALT+ENTER: Open the properties for the selected object

ALT + SPACEBAR: Brings up the shortcut menu for the current app

Mouse Keys

Windows also has a feature called Mouse Keys that lets you move your mouse pointer with the numeric keypad on your keyboard. To enable Mouse Keys using only the keyboard, press ALT + left SHIFT + NumLock. You’ll get a popup dialog asking if you want to enable Mouse Keys.

Once enabled, the 4 moves the mouse left, 6 to the right, 8 up and 2 down. Thh 7, 9, 1, and 3 keys will move you diagonally.

To perform a normal left-click using Mouse Keys, you press the forward slash key (/) first, then you press the 5 key. To perform a right-click using Mouse Keys, you press the minus key (-) first, then you press the 5 key.

To double-click, you press forward slash and then the plus (+) key. You do not have to hold down the first key before pressing the second key.

Note that all of these key combos only work using the numeric keypad on the right-hand side of your keyboard. That includes the plus, minus and forward slash symbols also. You can about all of the different keyboard shortcuts when using Mouse Keys here.

Hopefully, you’ll be a keyboard ninja after reading all of that! Enjoy your new keyboard knowledge!