Discord became one of the most popular communication apps in the world and a great alternative to Whatsapp and Snapchat. It was developed for gamers, but it became the main hub where lots of different communities gather.

Just think of a topic or a hobby of yours, and you’re likely to find a Discord community for it. However, lots of different people and opinions often lead to social conflicts and that’s where the blocking feature might come in handy.

Table of Contents

Unfortunately, Discord can also be used for cyberbullying and harassment, just like any other online app. That is why the developers allowed Discord users to block people and no longer see or receive messages from them. So in this article, we’ll show you how to tell if someone blocked you on Discord.

If somebody blocks you, you won’t be aware of it. The Discord app will not notify you. But there are different ways to find out if a particular person blocked you.

React to Their Message

The easiest way to tell if someone blocked you on Discord is to react to one of their messages. Even if you’re blocked, you can still see the old messages that the user sent you or to the Discord server you share. Go to the chat history and find this user’s messages. Try reacting to one of them. If you’re blocked, you won’t be able to.

To react to a message, mouse over a person’s message and click Add Reaction.

Another option is to right-click the message you want to react to and select Add Reaction from a drop-down menu.

Select an emoji from the offered list. If you’re blocked, the interface will vibrate slightly and your reaction will not be applied to the message.

Here is how to react to a message if you’re using the Discord mobile app on your Android or iOS device:

1. Open the Discord app.

2. In the chat history find the person you suspect blocked you.

3. Tap and hold on the message you want to react to.

4. A pop-up menu will appear with various message reactions.

5. Select an emoji and tap it.

Take note, your personal chat history is preferable for this method because sometimes you might not have permission to react to the server’s messages.

Check Your Friends List

If one of your Discord friends blocked you, you will be removed from each other’s friend lists. You can quickly check the Friends list and see if the person you suspect blocked you is still there. If they are not, there is a good chance you have been blocked.

However, keep in mind that this doesn’t necessarily mean you have been blocked. That user might have decided to delete their Discord account. Or maybe they removed you from the friend list by accident. Since this is not a certain method of telling if someone blocked you, try the next one as well.

Send a Friend Request

The most effective method of finding out if you’ve been blocked is sending a friend request. If you try to add the person who disappeared from your friend list, you will get an error message if they blocked you.

To send a Discord friend request to a person who you suspect blocked you take the following steps:

1. Find their profile in your chat history and click on it.

2. Click Send Friend Request in the upper-right corner of the Discord screen.

3. If this person blocked you, a pop-up message will appear notifying you that the friend request failed. This means your Discord friend blocked you.

There is a chance the person you’re trying to add as a friend turned off the friend request option. In that case, you would get the same “Friend Request Failed” message. This is a privacy feature Discord implemented so that its users can choose who can send them friend requests. You can opt to have only friends of your friends sending you a request or only the shared server members.

Check the User Info on Their Profile

Another effective method of finding out if you were blocked on Discord is to inspect the user’s profile. If you’re blocked, you won’t be able to see their bio. It will simply show as empty. All the social media links that the user shared on Discord won’t work for you.

Unfortunately, there is a chance that the person simply didn’t write anything in their bio, and did not share any social media links. It is also possible they used the hidden app integration. If you suspect this is the case, ask a mutual friend to check this person’s user Info. If your friend can see it but you can’t, you’ve been blocked.

Try Sending a Private Message

Finally, you can try sending a direct Discord message to the person you suspect blocked you. This is a pretty straightforward method. If the message doesn’t get delivered, you are blocked. If this is the case you will instantly see the message from the Clyde Discord bot that says “Your message could not be delivered”.

But the Clyde bot will send you the same message if you’re not connected with the person who you suspect blocked you. This will happen if the person sets their Discord account to accept direct messages only from people on their friend list, or from people from a mutual server. That means that non-friends won’t be able to contact them.

How Can You Block Someone on Discord?

Blocking someone on Discord is very easy, but the process depends on what device you are using.

Here’s how to block someone on your desktop:

1. Right-click on their profile picture and then click Profile.

2. Click on the three vertical dots at the top right corner of the profile window.

3. In the list of options, find and click Block.

You have now successfully blocked a person on Discord.

To do it on your Android or iPhone follow these steps:

1. Tap and hold your finger on the person’s profile picture.

2. A pop-up menu will appear, tap on Profile.

3. On their profile screen tap on the three horizontal dots.

4. Choose the Block option that will appear at the bottom of your screen.

That’s it. The blocked person will no longer be able to message you.

What Happens When Someone Blocks You on Discord?

If you’re blocked on Discord by another user, you won’t be able to connect with them anymore. That means you won’t be able to send or receive messages or do voice calls with them. You won’t be able to see their user info, and you also can’t send a friend request.

The user blocker is a privacy feature on Discord. It was designed to bring in a better user experience and ensures that Discord chats stay in a healthy and safe environment. If someone has a problem with what you’re saying, or how you’re behaving online, it is their right to block you. Blocking is a sensitive matter and Discord chose to make it confidential and not notify you if you get blocked.